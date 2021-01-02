Case lodged over 'death threat' to Punjab CM

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person here over a poster that issued a death threat against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The poster was pasted on a guide map near the Sector 66-67 crossing and 10 lakh dollars was offered for killing the chief minister, according to police.

An email ID was also found written on the poster. Investigations are underway and footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot are also being scanned, police said. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 11 police station, officials said. The police, however, refused to divulge much regarding the case. PTI CHS VSD HMB