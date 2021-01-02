Left Menu
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced that flights between the United Kingdom and India will restart from January 6 with a limit of 30 carriers operational between the countries every week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:33 IST
India-UK flights to resume from January 6
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced that flights between the United Kingdom and India will restart from January 6 with a limit of 30 carriers operational between the countries every week. "Resumption of flights between India & UK: India to the UK from 6 Jan 2021. The UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers. This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. The further frequency will be determined after review," Puri tweeted.

Earlier, he had said there will be a short extension of temporary suspension of flights between the United Kingdom and India. There was already a ban on the operation of flights between the two countries till December 31, 2020. This extended suspension will now relax on January 6 and 8. The suspension of flights was announced after the UK reported the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 in their country. Some of the passengers who had returned from the UK to India were also found infected with the new strain of COVID-19.

The Civil Aviation Ministry is also monitoring developments in other countries and will take further decisions accordingly. (ANI)

