Left Menu
Development News Edition

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 48.27 lakhs at Chennai airport, One held

The custom officials seized 937 grams gold worth Rs 48.27 lakhs in Chennai Airport from two passengers on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:18 IST
Customs seizes gold worth Rs 48.27 lakhs at Chennai airport, One held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The custom officials seized 937 grams gold worth Rs 48.27 lakhs in Chennai Airport from two passengers on Saturday. One passenger has been arrested in connection with the case.

While they seized the gold valued Rs 39.83 lakhs from one person, they seized gold valued Rs 8.44 lakhs from another, said the Office of the Commissioner of customs, Air Intelligence Unit, in a statement "Based on intelligence one Mohamed Hashan Malique, 28, of Ramanathapuram who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 1644 was intercepted at exit. On personal search 3 bundles of gold weighing 880 grams were recovered from rectum which on extraction yielded one gold ingot of 772 grams of 24k valued Rs 39.83 lakhs was recovered and seized," it said.

In another case one Mohamed Asarudeen, 31, of Nagapattinam who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at exit. "On personal search one pouch containing gold in paste form weighing 82 grams which on extraction yielded 72 grams of 24K purity found concealed in underwear, one cut bit weighing 57 grams and 2 gold plates weighing 36 grams found concealed in hand baggage. Total 165 grams of gold valued Rs. 8.44 lakhs was recovered and seized."(ANI)

Also Read: Aligarh Muslim University illuminated for its centenary celebrations

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida Police starts campaign to check forced child begging, send kids to schools

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has launched a campaign to check forced child begging and send the rescued children, who have lost their way out of education for myriad reasons, back to classrooms, officials said on Saturday. The police would...

Odisha reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,30,117 on Saturday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,880, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 148 were reporte...

Sara Ali Khan kick-starts New Year with brother Ibrahim, friends

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, kick-started her New Year on Saturday by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. The Coolie No. 1 star rang into the New Year with brother Ibrahi...

Dummy incidents created in dry run to test preparedness for adverse events

As part of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination, conducted at 39 locations in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, health authorities created some dummy incidents to test the preparedness for adverse events following immunization...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021