3-yr-old girl sent to jail along with her mother dies, people hold protest against Karnataka police

Hundreds of people on Sunday held a protest against local police outside GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi, over the death of a 3-year-old child who was sent to jail along with her mother.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:34 IST
A visual from the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people on Sunday held a protest against local police outside GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi, over the death of a 3-year-old child who was sent to jail along with her mother. A three-year-old girl, who was sent to jail along with her parents over a clash, died in Kalaburagi on Saturday. With the deterioration of health in the jail, the girl was rushed to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi where she breathed her last on Saturday morning.

"A woman was arrested in a case and was jailed with her child in Jewargi police station. The child got sick and was sent to the hospital where she died. A probe is on," said Kalaburagi SP Simi Mariam George. Jewargi Congress MLA Dr Ajay Singh who was holding protest with his party members said, "A fight erupted between two groups on December 30, during Gram Panchayat election results. The people from our party was put in jail under non-bailable sections of laws. Police put BJP people under bailable offence and they got bail at the station itself. On December 31, police arrested women and children. On Saturday a three-year-old was killed. I am holding the police responsible for this. We want enquiry in this case."

The police assured the protesters of fair enquiry into the case and the demonstration ended after the assurance. (ANI)

