Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati demands investigation into UP's Muradnagar roof collapse incident

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday demanded a proper investigation in the Muradnagar incident where several people lost their lives after a roof collapsed at a crematorium yesterday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:40 IST
Mayawati demands investigation into UP's Muradnagar roof collapse incident
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday demanded a proper investigation in the Muradnagar incident where several people lost their lives after a roof collapsed at a crematorium yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "Uttar Pradesh government should investigate this incident properly, timely and ensure strict punishment to its culprits. Do not save anyone and they must also provide appropriate financial help to the victims' families, this is the demand for BSP."

"Nearly two dozen people died after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed. Extreme condolences to the afflicted family, nature gives them the strength to bear this grief," former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said. Over 17 people have lost their lives and several others were injured after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar here collapsed on Sunday.

According to the people present at the spot, the victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin.

Also Read: Eight people feared killed in roof collapse at a cremation ground in Muradnagar near Delhi: Ghaziabad Police.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021