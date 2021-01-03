Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight people feared killed in roof collapse at cremation ground in Muradnagar near Delhi: Ghaziabad Police.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 15:26 IST
Eight people feared killed in roof collapse at cremation ground in Muradnagar near Delhi: Ghaziabad Police.

Eight people feared killed in roof collapse at cremation ground in Muradnagar near Delhi: Ghaziabad Police.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha home minister lauds cop who saved man's life at rly stn

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday felicitated railway police constable Sujitkumar Nikam whose presence of mind at Dahisar station saved a 60-year-old commuter from being crushed under a local train. On Friday, passenger Ganp...

Rourkela Steel Plant sets records in production, dispatch despite COVID challenges

Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of the state-run SAIL, on Sunday said it has registered an impressive performance in 2020, despite the COVID-19 challenges and set records monthly hot metal production of 4,06,397 tonnes and crude steel output o...

Govt invites preliminary bids for 26% strategic sale in BEML

The government on Sunday invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in defence PSU BEML. Govt has issued the PIMEOI for disinvestment of 26 per cent equity share capital of BEM...

U.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era

In Washingtons months-long political slugfest over who should get aid to counter the financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, there was at least one clear loser local government.In the midst of cutbacks in workforce and emergency servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021