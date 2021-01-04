Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:26 IST
Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar Highway suspended for 2nd day due to snowfall
Visuals from Jammu-Srinagar highway. Image Credit: ANI

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained suspended for the second day after the Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday. The Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region have also received a fresh spell of snowfall and rain triggering cold wave conditions in the region. The 120-kilometer long Batote-Kishtwar national highway is however open for traffic.

Tourists said they are enthralled with the view of the white blanket covered over the street. "We are lucky to see such snowfall and weather in the Valley. This snowfall is good for water scarcity, harvesting and hydro-projects. I do not feel anything wrong here, everything is normal here as I should say that the condition here is as good as Delhi," a tourist who came from the national capital said.

"I recommend to people that they should come here and enjoy the weather. This snowfall will boost the tourist and it is good for the economy of the UT and the Centre," he added. "I have come here with my family. We are enjoying here and I would urge people to come and enjoy the beauty," Sadhna Singh who came here with her children said.

The temperature dipped drastically with fresh snowfall and rain came down lashing on Doda district. The mountainous regions of the district witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall and the temperature dropped by down to 3 degrees in some regions of the district. People were seen bundled up in sweaters and jackets. Srinagar Municipal Corporation employees were also seen clearing snow from pavements in front of the shops in the city.

"Snowfall is good for us as in reducing the dryness in the area. But the electricity supply will be affected. We appeal to the administration to work on the electricity issue," a local said while crossing by the snow-covered road.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean-flagged tanker in Iranian waters, feared seized

A South Korean-flagged tanker bound for the United Arab Emirates has instead gone into Iranian territorial waters, with a security firm fearing the vessel has been seized. Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off...

Services disrupted at Jaipur hospital as kin of dead patient thrash staff member

Relatives of man who died at Jaipurs government-run Sawai Man Singh hospital thrashed a staff member and vandalised a ward on Monday, resulting in disruption of services there. Annoyed over the incident, the nursing staff at the hospital bo...

MP water project to help 1.81 lakh people in 206 villages

Over 1.81 lakh people living in 206 villages in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district will get piped water supply from March this year, an official said on Monday. The Bandol group water supply scheme is being set up at a cost Rs 232.57 crore for ...

UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on S.African coronavirus variant - ITV

Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITVs political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. Both B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021