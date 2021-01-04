IAEA confirms Iran starts enriching to higher level, Iran envoy says

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has confirmed in a report to member states that Iran has begun the process of enriching uranium to a higher level than it has done since its 2015 deal with major powers took effect, Iran's envoy to the agency said on Monday.

"The IAEA DG reported today that ... the Agency ... confirmed that a cylinder containing 137.2 kg of uranium (enriched) up to 4.1% has been connected to the feeding line and production of UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enriched up to 20% started," Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Kazem Gharibabadi said on Twitter.

He was referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and to activity at Iran's Fordow site dug inside a mountain. Iran has recently been enriching up to 4.5%, higher than the 3.67% allowed by the deal, and said it plans to enrich up to the 20% it achieved before the deal.