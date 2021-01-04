Haryana gets first e-vehicle charging station in Panchkula
Haryana has got its first electric vehicle charging station in Panchkula, officials said on Monday.
According to the Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the E-charging station would provide free charging facilities for all types of electric vehicles.
The E-charging stations would be set up at 500 different places in the state, it added. (ANI)