Haryana gets first e-vehicle charging station in Panchkula

Haryana has got its first electric vehicle charging station in Panchkula, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:07 IST
Haryana gets first e-vehicle charging station in Panchkula
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana has got its first electric vehicle charging station in Panchkula, officials said on Monday.

According to the Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the E-charging station would provide free charging facilities for all types of electric vehicles.

The E-charging stations would be set up at 500 different places in the state, it added. (ANI)

