Delhi's Environment Committee summons MCD Commissioners over air pollution

Expressing serious concerns over the rising levels of dust and air pollution due to manual sweeping across the city, the Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday summoned the Commissioners of the three MCDs and sought an explanation as to why mechanical sweeping was not being done.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:23 IST
Rising air pollution highlighted that road dust has been a major component of air pollution in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing serious concerns over the rising levels of dust and air pollution due to manual sweeping across the city, the Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday summoned the Commissioners of the three MCDs and sought an explanation as to why mechanical sweeping was not being done. According to a press statement, Kalkaji MLA Atishi who heads the House Panel said that it was "very shocking" that the MCD commissioners of Delhi have no clue regarding the length of roads under their jurisdiction.

She said that there is no mechanism for fines or penalties in case the contractor running the machine does not clean the prescribed area. MLA Ajay Dutt, who is a member of the panel, said that all the 3 MCDs have been asked to submit an action plan for reducing dust pollution. "The DPCC has been asked to take strict action against individual officers responsible for rising dust levels in Delhi."

In the meeting that was held in view of the rising air pollution highlighted that road dust has been a major component of air pollution in Delhi. It was found that officials were not fully aware of NGT orders. According to the NGT orders, all MCDs were directed to use MRS machines to decrease the SPM caused by manual sweeping. "However, it was found that the machines were being under-utilised by the MCDs as highlighted by the TERI report. When questioned about the total area/length of road swept, criteria for employing the total number of machines and basis of contract, the officials from MCDs seemed unaware. In this regards the committee has requested the Corporations to submit a detailed plan in 7 days."

The MCDs were directed to submit to the committee a detailed report within seven days, highlighting the Length of roads under Mechanised sweeping, running shifts, measures for checks and balances and penal provisions on part of the contractors for no compliance. (ANI)

