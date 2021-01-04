Aatmanirbhar Bharat about quantity as well as quality: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about quantity as well as quality. He was speaking on the occasion of National Metrology Conclave 2021 where he dedicated National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the Nation and laid the foundation stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory today through video conference. "Our aim is not to merely flood global markets with Indian products, we want to win people's hearts. We want Indian products to have high global demand and acceptance" the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that over the decades, India was dependent on foreign standards for quality and measurement. But now India's pace, progress, rise, image, and strength of India will be decided by our own standards. He said metrology which is the science of measuring, also sets the foundation for any scientific achievement. No research can proceed without robust measurement. Even our achievements are subject to some scale of measurement. He said the credibility of the country in the world will be dependent on the reliability of its metrology. He said metrology is like a mirror showing us our standing in the world.

The Prime Minister stated that the goal to achieve a self-reliant India consists of quantity as well as quality. He urged to win the hearts of every customer who purchases Indian products, instead of just filling the world with Indian products. He stressed to ensure that Made in India products not only meet global demand but also get global acceptance. "We have to strengthen Brand India stronger on the pillars of quality and credibility," Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya dedicated to the nation today, would help the industry to make quality products in sectors like heavy metals, pesticides, pharma and textiles by drafting a 'Certified Reference Material System'. He added now the industry is moving towards Consumer-Oriented Approach instead of Regulation Centric Approach. He said with these new standards, there is a campaign to bring global identity to local products in districts across the country, which will be of particular benefit to our MSMEs sector.

The Prime Minister said complying with the International standards will help the large foreign manufacturing companies coming to India to find a local supply chain. He said with the new standards the quality of both export and import would be ensured. It will also provide quality goods to the general consumer of India and reduce the problems faced by the exporter.

(With Inputs from PIB)