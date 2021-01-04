Left Menu
Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday.

Updated: 04-01-2021 23:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the examination results of the classes taught by these extension lecturers from the principals of the colleges within a fortnight.

Giving information regarding this, an official spokesperson said that Director-General, the Higher Education Department has directed principals of all the government colleges to submit the examination results of the subjects taught by the extension lecturers of their respective colleges for the academic session within a fortnight so that their work performances can be evaluated. Extension-lecturers will have to send complete information about the results of the examination from the beginning of their service in the college up till the present, in the performa prescribed by the department, which should be signed by the principal, he added. (ANI)

