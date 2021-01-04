Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt to distribute 8.20 lakh tabs to students: Official

The tablets would have QR coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, YouTube videos prepared by teachers, question banks and preparation material for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, NDA and others, the official said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST
Haryana govt to distribute 8.20 lakh tabs to students: Official

The Haryana government will distribute 8.20 lakh electronic tablets to students of state-run schools studying in class eight to 12 before the start of the next academic session, an official said here on Monday. These tablets would be preloaded with study material and textbooks so as to enhance learning of students and help them to study online, he said.

In a meeting of the School Education Department, held to review the preparedness for the distribution of tablets and attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, it was decided that these tabs would be issued to the students on the pattern of library books and students would return those after the class 10 and 12 exams. The tablets would have QR coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, YouTube videos prepared by teachers, question banks and preparation material for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, NDA and others, the official said. All the content would be preloaded on an encrypted data card so that the students can study, give mock exams and solve previous year papers to prepare for the exams.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife appears before ED today

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reached the Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai on Monday.She was summoned by ED to appear before it in connection with PMC Bank scam case.According to sources, this was the third summon...

Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the partys high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months. This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last ...

OPEC+ producers split over oil output increase -sources

OPEC oil producers were split on Monday over increasing output from February as some feared a hit from new coronavirus lockdowns while Russia and Kazakhstan said demand recovery justified higher production, five OPEC sources said. OPEC, whi...

Christians have won hearts of people through service: Khotkar

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar onMonday said the Christian community has won the hearts ofpeople by offering services in education and health sectors inthe countrySpeaking at a sports event here in Maharashtra, theformer minister said Chris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021