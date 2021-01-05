Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoU signed for setting up IT towers in Jammu, Srinagar

In an effort to bring about reforms in the Information Technology (IT) sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) and JK IT Infrastructure Development Company for establishing IT towers in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-01-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 00:00 IST
MoU signed for setting up IT towers in Jammu, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Centre) was present at the time of signing of MoU between NBCC and JKITIDC. Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to bring about reforms in the Information Technology (IT) sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday between National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) and JK IT Infrastructure Development Company for establishing IT towers in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar. The MoU was signed in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The IT towers would be established at a cost of Rs 50 crore each. Speaking on the occasion, the LG said that development of IT infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir would go a long way in creating a conducive environment for start-ups, boosting economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

"Growth of the Information Technology sector is absolutely imperative for economic growth and for creation of gainful employment opportunities," he said. The LG said that improvement in the regulatory environment and business ecosystem has been a major priority of the Jammu Kashmir government and a number of reforms have been implemented to promote industry and services.

"We have enough money and resources to give a fillip to the Information Technology sector and last year alone, Rs 156 crore was provided to make a substantial investment for effective penetration of digital technology in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," he said. He said that many of the youngsters who are working in cities like Bengaluru and Gurugram may also like to return and contribute to the government's efforts of promoting innovation entrepreneurship culture.

He said the government is working with a vision to promote the latest scientific and technology-driven innovations to make Jammu and Kashmir self-reliant, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...

Touadera wins Central African Republic's re-election by securing more than 53% votes

President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won the Central African Republics Dec. 27 presidential election by securing more than 53 of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday.F...

Karnataka BJP begins meet for its MLAs to express views on govt functioning

The BJPs Karnataka unit on Monday started a two-day meeting for its MLAs to express their views on the functioning of the government to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was a...

Kuwait's foreign minister says Saudi Arabia will reopen airspace, land border to Qatar

Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwaits foreign minister said in televised comments, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021