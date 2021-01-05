Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt taking steps to make India manufacturing, export powerhouse: Minister

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday the central government is making efforts to turn India into a manufacturing and export powerhouse. Speaking at an event organised by direct taxes professionals here, Thakur said manufacturing will now be broadbased in the country.The government is taking requisite steps to make India a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 01:19 IST
Govt taking steps to make India manufacturing, export powerhouse: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Monday the central government is making efforts to turn India into a manufacturing and export powerhouse. Speaking at an event organised by direct taxes professionals here, Thakur said manufacturing will now be broadbased in the country.

''The government is taking requisite steps to make India a powerhouse for manufacturing and exports. Now, the manufacturing sector will be broadbased. We are expanding the domestic manufacturing base and diversifying international trade,'' he said. He said the post-COVID world will be different and businesses have to adjust to disruptions.

''Nature of global economy has changed where multilateral negotiations have shifted to bilateral deals, the minister said. Talking about agriculture reforms which have met with protests from the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, Thakur said, ''The Congress under UPA wanted to do it. But it did not have the courage... We are trying to do whatever possible (about the protests).

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breakthrough reached in Gulf dispute with Qatar -senior Trump official

A breakthrough has been reached in Qatars three-year-old dispute with Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries and an agreement aimed at ending their rift is to be signed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a senior Trump administration official...

Soccer-Arsenal defender Saliba joins Nice on loan for rest of season

Arsenal have loaned centre back William Saliba to French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on loan for the rest of the season in a bid to give him more playing time, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Saliba, who was signed by Arsenal in July...

Central African Republic: Touadera wins election by securing more than 53% of votes

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won five more years in power by securing more than 53 of votes in an election that was marred by violence, according to provisional results announced on Monday. The electoral ...

INSTANT VIEW-England heads into new COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday a new lockdown for England to try to stem a surge in coronavirus cases driven by a new variant. Following are comments from business groups, think tanks and other organisations.BRITIS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021