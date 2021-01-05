Left Menu
Photo of father on duty saluting DSP daughter in Andhra's Tirupati goes viral

The picture of the heart-warming incident wherein a father working in the Andhra Pradesh police force, saluted his daughter in Tirupati of Chittor district, has gone viral on social media.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:51 IST
Picture of father saluting her DSP daughter in Andhra's Tirupati. . Image Credit: ANI

The picture of the heart-warming incident wherein a father working in the Andhra Pradesh police force, saluted his daughter in Tirupati of Chittor district, has gone viral on social media. During the Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet titled 'Ignite' the Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluted his daughter, Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, who is presently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district. Prasanthi also saluted Sundar.

Tirupati SP Ramesh Reddy saw this heart-warming incident and appreciated the father-daughter duo. Andhra Pradesh Police in a tweet also appreciated the father-daughter duo.

"#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet," the police said in a tweet. The Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet is being held in Tirupati from January 4 to 7. (ANI)

