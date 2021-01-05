Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth shoots self after killing woman in Mumbai

A youth shot dead a woman, around 22 years old, before shooting himself in the Malad area of Mumbai, said Maharashtra police on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:54 IST
Youth shoots self after killing woman in Mumbai
Additional Commissioner of Police (North region) Dilip Sawant speaking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A youth shot dead a woman, around 22 years old, before shooting himself in the Malad area of Mumbai, said Maharashtra police on Monday. According to the police the incident happened at around 9 pm on Monday.

"A boy shot dead a woman before shooting himself in Malad area of Mumbai on Monday. They have been identified. An investigation has been initiated in the case," Additional Commissioner of Police (North region) Dilip Sawant told media. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh reached the incident spot and said that prima facie suggest that it was a case of love affair.

"From the information that we got from the police, prima facie suggests that it was a love affair. The girl had engagement a few days ago. Both were of the same age. A gun was recovered from the spot. The details are being investigated by the police," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457-kilometer 284-mile sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the...

Ind-Aus Test series: K L Rahul out with sprained left wrist

India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021