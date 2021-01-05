Left Menu
UP govt increases monthly allowance of medical interns to Rs 12,000

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has increased the monthly allowance of MBBS and BDS interns in the state from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has increased the monthly allowance of MBBS and BDS interns in the state from Rs 7,500 to Rs 12,000, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Tuesday. The increase in the allowance has been effected by the state government after a period of 10 years. The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed this through a tweet.

According to the decision, MBBS and BDS students who are pursuing an internship after having graduated from the state government's medical colleges, institutes and universities will benefit. The Chief Minister has ordered immediate implementation of this decision. (ANI)

