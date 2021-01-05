Left Menu
Development News Edition

All flights for Srinagar remain suspended due to heavy snowfall

All flights to and from Srinagar remained suspended on Tuesday for the third consecutive day due to heavy snowfall and bad weather.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:10 IST
All flights for Srinagar remain suspended due to heavy snowfall
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All flights to and from Srinagar remained suspended on Tuesday for the third consecutive day due to heavy snowfall and bad weather. "There will be no flight movement due to heavy snowfall and bad weather condition for today," a Srinagar airport official told ANI.

Udhampur district's Patnitop area and the Srinagar city received heavy snowfall on December 28 which brought in a severe cold wave in the valley. The same trend has been continuing for the past one week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in Srinagar on Tuesday are expected to be around 1 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The bad weather resulted in the suspension of both air and road traffic in various areas along Jammu and Kashmir, especially Srinagar.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms cancelled amid COVID

There will be no crying in the chapel this year.A traditional ceremony in which popes baptise newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The ceremony, which invo...

Chinese President Xi Jinping asks military to step-up training, combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the military to strengthen training to hone its combat skills and remain on high alert as the new revised defence law expanding the powers of the armed forces came into force from this year. The 67-yea...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PMs energy roadmap More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ...

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021