All flights for Srinagar remain suspended due to heavy snowfall
All flights to and from Srinagar remained suspended on Tuesday for the third consecutive day due to heavy snowfall and bad weather.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:10 IST
All flights to and from Srinagar remained suspended on Tuesday for the third consecutive day due to heavy snowfall and bad weather. "There will be no flight movement due to heavy snowfall and bad weather condition for today," a Srinagar airport official told ANI.
Udhampur district's Patnitop area and the Srinagar city received heavy snowfall on December 28 which brought in a severe cold wave in the valley. The same trend has been continuing for the past one week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures in Srinagar on Tuesday are expected to be around 1 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.
The bad weather resulted in the suspension of both air and road traffic in various areas along Jammu and Kashmir, especially Srinagar.
ALSO READ
India has one of lowest COVID-19 deaths per million globally
Worst is over concerning Covid-19 in India, but precautions still needed: Harsh Vardhan
Only Rahul Gandhi can 'restore' democracy in India, says TPCC
India, Vietnam to hold virtual summit today, agreements on healthcare, defence, energy expected
PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today