Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for best-in-class arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims to improve their overall yatra experience during the holy month of Shravan.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:45 IST
J-K LG chairs preparatory meeting for Amarnath Yatra, calls for best-in-class arrangements for pilgrims
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha chaired the preparatory meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2021 on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for best-in-class arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims to improve their overall yatra experience during the holy month of Shravan. Sinha was chairing a preparatory review meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2021 here at the Civil Secretariat.

He will personally review the preparations and setting up of on-ground facilities for the pilgrims, according to an official statement. Laying special emphasis on providing the best medical facilities to the pilgrims, the LG passed directions for the increase of accidental insurance of pilgrims during the Yatra, besides doubling the number of life-saving ambulances.

He directed the officers to explore the possibility of setting up a well-equipped and well-staffed Community Health Centre (CHC) to handle emergency cases and also asked the CEO to rope in the governments of neighbouring states to provide services of more doctors and medical paramedics, besides various NGOs that already send doctors and paramedics during the yatra. During the meeting, the LG sought a detailed report on all aspects related to the conduct of the Amarnath Ji yatra which included routes to the holy cave, terrain, accommodation and tent facilities, medical arrangements, duration of yatra, weather conditions, registration process and langar arrangements. He also enquired about the role of different stakeholders and their active contribution to the conduct of yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar among others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

