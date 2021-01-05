Haryana govt to provide 1 pc market fee exemption to small traders

The Haryana government on Tuesday said it has decided to provide one per cent exemption of market fee to small traders with turnover of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. An official spokesperson said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard.

He said for this, necessary amendments would be made in Haryana Agricultural Produce Markets (General) Rules, 1962. The refund can be claimed by any small trader who would submit a final annual return in the market committee on the closure of a financial year, showing his total annual turnover from sale purchase of agricultural produce in Haryana was less than Rs 5 lakh in the previous year.

He would be entitled to claim a refund of up to one per cent market fee on the said turnover if he has deposited any market fee in any market committee of the state, the spokesperson said..