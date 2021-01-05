Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:39 IST
Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday. Choudhary and his team of officers remained on their toes and visited different parts of the city and its outskirts to monitor snow clearance operations, they said.

Besides overseeing the clearance operations, the officers also reviewed functioning of essential services. The areas that they visited included Khanmoh, Lasjan, Dhara, Theed, Shalteng, Qamarwari, Zainakote, Anchar, Karan Nagar, Sekidafar, Ali Jan Road, Aiwa bridge, Soura, Owanta Bhawan, Buchpora, Anchar, Zadibal and Mallabagh, the officials said.

Habbak, Zakura, Hazratbal, Foreshore, Nishat, Hyderpora and Rawalpora were also among the areas visited by the team led by Choudhary, they said. The Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) had deployed men and machinery at 5 am on Saturday amid heavy snowfall to clear roads and the operation continues for the third day, the officials said.

Twenty-five machines have been deployed for nearly 1300 kms of road. The MED cleared 3,915 km of road by 7 pm, the officials said. They said that apart from this, resources of the Public Works Department and the PMGSY have been deployed. Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) are clearing lanes and by-lanes manually, the officials said. On Wednesday, another round of snow clearance will start at 5 am, they said.

The officials said that a public advisory was issued during the day for avoiding non-essential movement. ''The public response was prompt and amazing,'' an official said, adding that after traffic on roads reduced by 80 percent, snow clearance operations were started and carried out smoothly. He said that services in hospitals were functioning normally and no disruption was reported from anywhere. Out of the 6,500 electricity transformers in the city, only nine transformers were reported damaged during the day and alternative transformers have been dispatched, the official said, adding that 23 out of the 258 11KV feeders were damaged. ''All 36 of 33 KV feeders are operational,'' the official said. Local curtailments were necessitated for carrying out repairs in the wake of heavy snowfall, he said. He said the water supply system was damaged at six locations, out of which five were repaired by evening while work is underway at one location and is expected to be completed by midnight.

Essential establishments like hospitals, grid stations and water treatment plants were cleared of snow on top priority for uninterrupted supplies and service delivery, the official said. Two houses were damaged in the Eidgah and Panthachowk areas of the city and an immediate relief of Rs one lakh each was sanctioned in favour of the house owners, the officials said. They said helpline numbers of all departments and the central control room have been shared with the public for registering their grievances.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them. The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if t...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Sloganeering, demonstrations inside, outside campus mark 1 year of JNU violence

Slogans inquilab zindabad and halla bol rent the air on Tuesday as members of JNU students and teachers associations formed a human chain leading to Sabarmati Hostel to mark one year of the violence at the university when a mob entered the ...

UK scientists question COVID-19 vaccine dosing delay

Five UK medical scientists have criticised a British government plan to delay giving second doses of COVID-19 vaccines by up to 12 weeks, saying proven dosing schedules should not be altered without solid scientific support or evidence.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021