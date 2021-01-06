Left Menu
Engineering student found murdered in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

An engineering student was allegedly murdered and was hanged in his house on Tuesday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An engineering student was allegedly murdered and was hanged in his house on Tuesday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The incident took place at Shahbazpur Raghopur village under the Ahiyapur Police Station area on Tuesday afternoon.

"At the time when this incident happened, no one was in the house. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the killers strangled Ashutosh to death and hung him in a half-naked position in a ladder house," the police said. On the information of Ahiyapur police station, City SP, DSP along with the Town Squad Force arrived at the scene of the incident.

The police said that, in this case, action will be taken on the basis of the statement of family members. The forensic team is being called and the matter is being investigated. The deceased Ashutosh Anand had completed B Tech and was currently preparing for GATE. His father Dayashankar Shahi is a middle school teacher. (ANI)

