French govt vigilant over Michelin job cuts, spokesman says

The French government will be vigilant over tyre maker Michelin's commitments regarding its workforce, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Michelin said on Wednesday it would cut up to 2,300 jobs over three years as part of a new simplification and competitiveness plan in France, adding this would not involve layoffs or plant closures. The French government has noted that Michelin has said new jobs would be created as part of its restructuring plan, Attal told reporters.

