UP CM Adityanath launches 'Kisan Kalyan Mission'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched Kisan Kalyan Mission, an initiative dedicated to farmers welfare and growth, and reiterated his governments resolve to double the income of farmers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched 'Kisan Kalyan Mission', an initiative dedicated to farmers' welfare and growth, and reiterated his government's resolve to double the income of farmers. Adityanath urged the farmers to ignore the ''misleading and misinformation campaign'' by certain elements in furtherance of their ulterior political interests. ''We all together need to focus on making our nation the best,'' he exhorted.

Kick-starting the programme from Dadupur village in Sarojininagar block here, the chief minister attacked the previous governments in the state for their ''apathetic'' attitude towards the plight of farmers. He listed a slew of pro-farmer schemes implemented by the Centre and his government for the overall welfare of the farmer fraternity, a government spokesman said.

''Lakhs of farmers committed suicide between 2004 and 2014 because no one was there to take care of them. But after our government came into power, farmers are using new farm technologies and are on the path to success,'' Adityanath said. 'Atmahatya se Aamdani' (from suicide to income) has been the motto of the Uttar Pradesh government for the farmers which is being well manifested by scores of schemes, he said, adding that ''had the growth in agri-sector taken place in the 70 years, the Modi government would not have required to take up the task of doubling the income of farmers in the last six years''. Invoking the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan of the country, the UP chief minister said despite this, the farmers remained marginalised owing to the ''politically-motivated'' approach of the previous governments, mainly of the Congress.

''The farmers have now seen how the pro-farmers policies are implemented and can reach the ground level. Earlier, there was a facade of politics only to garner votes rather than benefiting the farmers,'' he stressed. Attacking the opposition, Adityanath said, ''When the country is making rapid progress, many people do not like it. This is the first time when vaccination programmes are being run for diseases like brucellosis of the cattle.'' Under the 'Kisan Kalyan Mission', various programmes have been organised for the well-being of the farmers, the spokesman said.

Meetings will be organised for the farmers in which scientists and the workers associated with the Agriculture Department will be explaining scientific farming besides providing information about the schemes of the government..

