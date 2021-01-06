IAF, IDSR and Gujarat University sign MoU on 29 Dec 20

Indian Air Force and Institute of Defence Studies and Research (IDSR), an autonomous Institution of Gujarat University under the patronage of Government of Gujarat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 29 Dec 20. The MoU will enable Officers of IAF to undertake Doctoral Research, Post-Graduate Programme and Post Graduate Diploma covering various areas of interest that include Defence Studies, Defence Management, National Security, Aerospace &Aviation Science and other areas of Defence Technology.

The event held on a virtual platform was chaired by Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel, Air Marshal RJ Duckworth VSM. MoU was signed by Air Vice-Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education) and Ms Anju Sharma, IAS, PrincipalSecretary (Higher & Technical Education) to Government of Gujarat and Chairperson-IDSR. Prof Himanshu A Pandya, Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University and Director-General IDSR were also present on the occasion.

As part of Project Akashdeep, Indian Air Force has entered into such partnership with various prestigious Academias to promote research by Officers and create a pool of think tanks with strategic knowledge and intellectual skills. The expertise of these officers would contribute towards the formulation of sound strategic plan and policies in the advent of hybrid Military Operations.

(With Inputs from PIB)