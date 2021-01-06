Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students from Jan 11

With a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:03 IST
Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 students from Jan 11
Gujarat Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11. Speaking to the reporters, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, "Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard will resume from January 11, following all COVID-19 guidelines."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Office tweeted, "Gujarat Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announces the reopening of Standard 10 and 12 classes as well as Graduate and Post Graduate Final Year classes from January 11 across the State with mandatory compliance of Corona prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents." Earlier, the state government had revoked its decision to reopen the educational institutions from November 23 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases post Diwali.

Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced.The Education Minister had requested all stakeholders, schools and parents to work together to ensure that students have a safe, stress-free and convenient environment for exams. The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021