Andhra govt to reconstruct 40 temples in all 13 districts soon, says Minister

Amid the reports of attacks on temples in the state, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday announced that the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government will be reconstructing 40 temples in all 13 districts soon.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao chaired a meeting today (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the reports of attacks on temples in the state, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday announced that the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government will be reconstructing 40 temples in all 13 districts soon. In a press statement released this evening, Rao said that Chief Minister Reddy will be laying the foundation for these temples on January 8, 2021.

He said that the Jagan government is going to reconstruct the temples demolished during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister. Five temples - Hanuman temple, Goddess Sita temple, Rahu and Ketu temple, Boddu Bomma temple and Goshala Krishna temple - will be built in Vijayawada. Further, the Reddy will lay the foundation for development works at Goddess Kanakadurga with a worth of Rs 70 crores, the statement added.

Rao alleged that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create rifts between religions. There are "political motives" behind the attacks on temples in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had said while blaming the Opposition for such incidents.During a 'Spandana' video conference with district collectors on Tuesday, Reddy had said: "A new model of political guerilla warfare is taking place in the state. There are 'political motives' behind the attacks on temples in the state. The idols are being desecrated and the very next day those incidents are being posted on social media."He accused the Opposition parties of using such incidents as "opportunities". (ANI)

