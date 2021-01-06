Brazil state hopes to win 28 billion reais Vale deal after dam burst, official says

Brazil state hopes to win 28 billion reais Vale deal after dam burst, official saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:45 IST
The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais is hoping to win at least 28 billion reais ($5.3 billion) from a compensation deal with miner Vale SA after the 2019 Brumadinho deadly dam burst, a senior state official said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Minas Gerais