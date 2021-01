Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to hold meeting with Maharashtra CM today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will hold a meeting this evening with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar.

Gadkari is the Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Ongoing projects in the state will reportedly be discussed in the meeting. (ANI)

