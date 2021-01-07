Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers block expressway near Indian capital to protest Modi's new laws

The government says the state-regulated market yards will continue alongside the new ones and has offered to give written assurances to the farmers they will continue to get a minimum price. On Friday, the two sides will sit down for another round of talks.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:52 IST
Farmers block expressway near Indian capital to protest Modi's new laws
Representative image Image Credit:

Tens of thousands of farmers on tractors occupied a stretch of an expressway on the periphery of the Indian capital New Delhi on Thursday in one of the biggest shows of strength since they began a sit-in against deregulation of farm markets more than a month ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers to placate them, offering concessions on the three laws it passed last year to bring private investment into the country's antiquated agriculture markets.

But the farmers have resisted the overtures and been camped at an interstate border near the village of Kundli outside Delhi for more than 40 days demanding the government withdraw the laws. On Thursday, the protesters mostly from the Sikh-dominated northern state of Punjab, which is one of the country's leading producers of wheat and rice, took to the highway.

Turbaned young men and elderly farmers with flowing beards rode a convoy of tractors numbering in the thousands, some with loud music blaring. There was no sign of any police presence.

"We want Modi to repeal the three laws," said Rajvinder Singh, 35, a farmer from Punjab's Gurdaspur district. He said the rally was a way to build pressure on the government in the lead-up to India's Republic Day on Jan. 26 when the farm unions have threatened to march on to the centre of the capital if the laws are not revoked by then.

Farmers fear that the deregulation under which food processors and big retailers can directly buy produce from them will eventually replace government-regulated wholesale markets where they are guaranteed a minimum price for their produce. The government says the state-regulated market yards will continue alongside the new ones and has offered to give written assurances to the farmers they will continue to get a minimum price.

On Friday, the two sides will sit down for another round of talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-China Development Bank chair Hu Huaibang jailed for life for bribery - state media

The former chairman of China Development Bank Hu Huaibang has been sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes, state TV reported on Thursday....

IIM-Shillong signs MoU with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Indian Institute of Management- Shillong has signed an MoU with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry DICCIto enhance the employability and entrepreneurial capabilities of the youths of north east region, an official said. The MoU i...

Restoration work underway at Jammu-Srinagar NH following landslide

After a landslide was reported on the Udhampur districts Samroli area here, restoration work has been initiated at the National Highway, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police informed on Thursday. Kashmir has been receiving heavy snowfall si...

SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate multi-cloud strategy in India

Tech major SAP SE on Thursday said it is investing Rs 500 crore to offer its cloud solutions on local data centres in India. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021