Women farmers harnessing driving skills at Singhu border ahead of Jan 26 tractor parade

Women farmers are harnessing their driving skills from Thursday at Singhu border for the tractor parade planned on January 26. "We are learning to drive tractors so that we can prepare ourselves well for January 26, country's Republic Day. Women are no less than men and we are here participating in every protest rallies along with men to showcase our unity and togetherness. The farm laws have to be repealed," said 45-year old Harjit Kaur from Singhu border.

Farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally at the Delhi borders to protest against the three new farm laws. This rally is a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26 if their demands are not met. Women also participated in the rallies in full spirit. "This is our fight for livelihood. We won't back out at any cost. A lot of women be it 90 years old, 70 years old or even 20 years old are taking part in the protests. Our spirits are high. This tractor march is more of a rehearsal for us, we will sit on driver's seat on January 26 and begin the march," said 70-year old Roopinder Kaur.

Even after more than a month of continued stalemate, farmers are leading their protests on Delhi borders so that the government repeals the three farm laws. They have at times stated that they will go back only and only if they receive a solution, otherwise they have ration to sustain for a longer period. Hardayal Singh, 57, who is teaching the women to steer the tractors stated, "Our women who look after our household, when required can hold the steering too. They are no less than any male farmers protesting here. Moreover, they are tolerating much more than us. I will teach them wholeheartedly and prepare them for January 26."

From today onwards the training for tractor parade, in particular, for women has commenced at the Singhu border. Interested women can learn here to harness their driving skills on a regular basis. However, the exact number of women who will take out the parade is yet to be confirmed. They are likely to participate in the tractor parade on the Republic Day from across India.

The eight-round of talks between farmers and the government till date have remained inconclusive with scores of farmers sitting at various borders across Delhi as a mark of protest against the new farm laws. The next meeting between the farmers and the government is scheduled for January 8.

