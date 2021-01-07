Piyush Goyal attends 74th foundation day celebration of Bureau of Indian Standards

The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Commerce & Industry and Railways Shri Piyush Goyal attended the 74th foundation day celebration of Bureau of Indian Standards on 6th January 2021. On this occasion, he inaugurated the Toy Testing facilities, which BIS has created across three of its laboratories and announced the launch of Certificate Courses on Assaying & Hallmarking as well as Quality Control.

While lauding BIS for its state-of-the-art facilities, Shri Goyal stated that the facilities have been created at the most appropriate time as the Government has recently brought "Toys" under mandatory BIS certification. The test facilities will act as an enabler for about over 5000 industrial units, including micro & small ones for implementing the standards. He said that this industry would be able to compete with foreign manufacturers and prevent the influx of imported toys, which are of substandard quality. This step will also take care of the concerns regarding the safety of toys and possible detrimental effects on the health of children. He said that the Government wants to support & help the Indian toy industry so that Indian products can survive the competition given by imported toys. The imported toys may seem cheaper in the short run but the cost to health shall make them costlier in the long run.

Shri Goyal also appreciated the action of BIS for creating the test facilities for Helmets, an important product directly related to the safety and preservation of human lives. He informed that Helmets have already been brought under mandatory BIS certification in order to ensure that the helmets being sold in the market meet the required quality specifications.

On this occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal also announced the launch of Certificate Courses on Assaying & Hallmarking and Quality Control by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). These courses would meet the twin objectives of bridging the competence gap both for A&H personnel and Quality Control Personnel as well as facilitate the availability of competent human resources in A&H Centres throughout the country. He said that the availability of skilled testing personnel would lead to better customer confidence in certified products, thereby enhancing customer protection and satisfaction. This will make the industry, particularly the MSMEs, "atmanirbhar" for quality assessments and thereby promote "Make in India" and "Skill India" initiatives by the Government.

On this occasion, Shri Goyal also unveiled the bust of Padma Shri Dr Lal C Verman, the Founder Director of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). He lauded the contribution of Dr Lal C Verman in the fields of standardization and development of quality eco-system in the country. He emphasized the need for BIS to work for making India a place for the production of quality goods and services which can be recognized across national boundaries.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve appreciated BIS for starting the toy testing facility and certificate courses. He said BIS has taken several new initiatives in recent past and these new initiatives will further enhance the operational quality and efficiency of BIS.

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs Smt. Leena Nandan, DG, Bureau of Indian Standards Shri P.K. Tiwari and many other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)