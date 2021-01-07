Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sees December hiring activity up by 14%: Naukri JobSpeak Index

The hiring activity in India has increased by 14 per cent in December 2020 compared to November 2020, stated Naukri JobSpeak Index on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:55 IST
India sees December hiring activity up by 14%: Naukri JobSpeak Index
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The hiring activity in India has increased by 14 per cent in December 2020 compared to November 2020, stated Naukri JobSpeak Index on Thursday. In December 2020 hiring activity witnessed a decline of 10 per cent as against December 2019.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, "2020 was a year of challenges and hiring across key industries bore the brunt of the pandemic." "This improvement is led by sectors such as IT, BPO/ITES, medical and pharma. Key sectors like hospitality, travel, auto and retail are still bouncing back and the sequential numbers reassure us of robust recoveries in 2021. As we look forward to a brighter year ahead, the overall hiring sets in the right direction for the closing month," added Goyal.

When it comes to sector-wise impact, the hospitality/travel sector has been hit the most with a 60 per cent decline in hiring followed by power/infrastructure/energy sector (39 per cent), retail (30 per cent), telecom/ISP (25 per cent) and accounting/taxation/finance (20 per cent) in December 2020 year-over-year. According to Naukri JobSpeak Index, the medical/healthcare sector witnessed a positive growth of 11 per cent due to macro conditions. Further, the hiring trend in pharma/biotech sector remained less impacted with only 1 per cent fall. Similarly, the increased digitisation has helped industries like IT-software stay afloat with just 2 per cent plunge in hiring activity.

The demand for professionals in banking/insurance, pharma/biotech/medical and IT software observed a positive growth of 14 per cent, 14 per cent and 6 per cent respectively in December 2020 year-over-year. On the contrary, recruitment for professionals in sales/BD, HR/admin, marketing/advertising and accounts/finance saw a decline of 24 per cent, 22 per cent, 18 per cent and 17 per cent respectively.

Hiring for professionals in ticketing/travel/airlines, hotel/restaurant and teaching/education witnessed a steep decline of 73 per cent, 66 per cent and 31 per cent respectively. On city-wise analysis, metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi/NCR and Kolkata witnessed a decline in hiring trends by 25 per cent, 18 per cent and 13 per cent respectively in December 2020 as against December 2019.

IT hubs like Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad demonstrated a plunge in hiring activity just by 1 per cent, 2 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. Among tier-II cities, Chandigarh and Jaipur recorded a positive growth of 8 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. On the other hand, Ahmedabad and Vadodara were highly impacted with a decline of 26 per cent and 45 per cent respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and t...

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virus can damage brain without infecting it hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemicThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021