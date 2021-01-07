Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore Police to demolish 'illegal' properties of accused held with 70 kg MDMA drugs

Indore Police is locating properties of three of the five accused, who were held with 70 kg MDMA (methylenedioxy methamphetamine) drugs and will demolish those which were built illegally.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:13 IST
Indore Police to demolish 'illegal' properties of accused held with 70 kg MDMA drugs
IGP Harinarayan Mishra addressing a press conference in Indore on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Indore Police is locating properties of three of the five accused, who were held with 70 kg MDMA (methylenedioxy methamphetamine) drugs and will demolish those which were built illegally. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Harinarayan Mishra said that more arrests in connection with the case are likely.

"In a drug case, the police are investigating the financial trails of the accused. We are also locating illegal properties of these accused and they will be demolished. There is the possibility of more arrests in the case," he said. "We have identified those who were helping these accused and their drug peddlers/suppliers who helped them at the local level. They are being questioned about how much drugs they had sold in Indore. It has come to notice that these drugs were meant for South Africa and other places. After 25 days of hard work, such a large amount of drugs was caught. These drugs are being consumed in parties in Mumbai and Delhi," Mishra added.

The police said that the properties of Dinesh Agarwal, his son Akshay Agarwal, living in Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore, and Chiman Aggarwal, resident of Mandsaur, will be traced and action will be taken against them. Two of the accused hail from Hyderabad. All five accused, arrested by the Indore Crime Branch, are currently on seven-day police remand.

The police said that Hyderabad Police also conducted searches on the pharma company of prime accused Ved Prakash Vyas. During his visit to Indore on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given directions for the crackdown on drug mafias and demolishing their illegal properties.

Indore Police on Tuesday seized 70 kg MDMA drugs and arrested five accused. This is the biggest seizure of drugs in India. The price of the drugs is around Rs 70 crores in the international market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: 6 crows die in Karnataka, samples sent for testing

Amid the scare of bird flu in the country, six crows have died in Karnatakas Dakshina Kannada district and their samples have been sent for testing. State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government has taken all safety measures and t...

Science News Roundup: Virus can damage brain without infecting it

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virus can damage brain without infecting it hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemicThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus...

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest; Top China adviser among White House resignations and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump summoned supporters to wild protest, and told them to fight. They didThe chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up hi...

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021