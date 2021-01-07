Left Menu
Badrinath pilgrims get safer passage to temple with completion of Lambagar landslide zone

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:12 IST
Pilgrims bound for Badrinath in Uttarakhand can now have a smoother journey with the authorities completing a project to make a landslide zone safer for them, officials said on Thursday.

The project to safeguard a 500 metre stretch vulnerable to regular landslides at Lambagar near Pandukeshwar on way to the temple was hanging fire for around 26 years.

However, work on the delayed project was taken up on priority by the government under Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and completed in two years at a cost of Rs 107 crore, an official release said.

Landslides along the stretch had kept the road to the Himalayan temple blocked for several days during the yatra in monsoon every year often disrupting the journey of pilgrims going to Badrinath.

The slide zone at Lambagar on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Chamoli district was created 26 years ago.

After it was opened, even light showers used to bring a huge mass of debris on the road often halting the pilgrimage and sometimes even leading to accidents which resulted in loss of lives..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

