Main accused in attack on Jharkhand CM's carcade surrenders, 33 held so far

Bhairav Singh, the main accused in the attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade on January 4, surrendered before the court on Thursday, police said.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:16 IST
Main accused in attack on Jharkhand CM's carcade surrenders, 33 held so far
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Bhairav Singh, the main accused in the attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade on January 4, surrendered before the court on Thursday, police said. The police will take him on remand for interrogation and investigation.

72 persons are named in the FIR and 33 have been arrested so far, according to Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi. The incident took place when a police vehicle of Soren's carcade was trying to clear the road for his movement towards his residence from the state secretariat on January 4.

The mob allegedly stopped the carcade over the beheading of a girl in Ranchi. (ANI)

