Exhibition 'A digital tribute to Father of the Nation' held

Ministry of Culture and Department of Science and Technology, Government of Maharashtra, along with National Council of Science Museums and Vigyan Prasar jointly organized an exhibition, "A digital tribute to Father of the Nation". This was to mark the culmination of the two years long sesquicentennial celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, which started on 2nd October 2018. The event was initially scheduled for 2nd October 2020 and had been postponed due to COVID-19 Pandemic situation. Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai hosted the exhibition in Mumbai, today.

Shri Satish Sahney, Chief Executive, Nehru Centre inaugurated the exhibition at the Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai. Ministry of Culture, Government of India, through its multifarious institutions viz. Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Gandhi Museum, Nehru Memorial Museum & Library, National Archives of India and other institutions have digitally documented photographs, images, documents, letters, video documentaries on Gandhi, etc and most of these have also been digitized.

Speaking on the occasion Satish Sahney ji said that "the exhibition exemplifies the multifarious thoughts and ideals of Gandhi ji – truth, nonviolence, sustainability, simple living, etc., and these are presented in a very artistic manner using digital technology interfaces which rely extensively on the archives. The exhibition will definitely be very appealing to the digital generation era – young children and I are certain that the students will benefit from this exhibition." The exhibition also has very rare, images and documents, letters, newspaper clips, videos documentaries including heart touching images from the final journey of Mahatma. There are also a series of videos on 'Vaishnava Janathe' a Bhajan which is inextricably linked to the Mahatma which has been developed by the Ministry of External Affairs, celebrating 150 years of Mahatma. Videos of the Bhajan being rendered by 150 countries is included in the exhibition.

Ministry of Culture and the Department of Science and Technology harvested the vast amount of digital content available with various institutions and joined hands to create this wonderful digital exhibition. The exhibition primarily draws its genesis from some of the most precious and rare archival information and data. In order to make the exhibition appeal to the young generation, it was decided to present this exhibition using digital technologies which use smart Interface for Multi-user Engagement, Smart Surface Technology, Virtual Holographic Display, Transparent Display to portray Gandhji's visions, his life and his transformation from the lesser mortal Mohandas was to become the supreme leader Mahatma. The exhibition uses some of the rare archival material and presents storyline like the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhiji, his chronicles, his travels, his Satyagraha and his thoughts etc in the most user-friendly ways using the digital technology. The exhibition also highlights Gandhiji's association with world leaders and speaks of those who influenced and inspired him and leaders who Gandhiji inspired.

2nd October 2020, marked the culmination of the two years long sesquicentennial celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, which started on 2nd October 2018. During these two years, a plethora of events, activities, programmes were organized all across the country to mark this historic commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of the father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi ji.

(With Inputs from PIB)