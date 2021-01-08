Iranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows

Left Menu
It has also shipped food to help the government of President Nicolas Maduro. The Iranian-flagged general cargo ship Golsan, owned by Mosakhar Darya Shipping Co, left Iran in late November, according to Eikon data. The Golsan in July brought food to supply Venezuela's first Iranian supermarket.

An Iranian ship arrived at the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, in what appeared to be a continuation of the commercial alliance between the two countries targeted by U.S. sanctions. Iran has been supplying gasoline to ease fuel shortages in Venezuela caused by decay of the South American nation's refineries and worsened by sanctions. It has also shipped food to help the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Iranian-flagged general cargo ship Golsan, owned by Mosakhar Darya Shipping Co, left Iran in late November, according to Eikon data. It was not immediately evident what cargo it was carrying.

Venezuela's information ministry did not reply to a request for comment. Iran's embassy in Venezuela did not answer calls. The Golsan in July brought food to supply Venezuela's first Iranian supermarket. The vessel later returned to Iran carrying a cargo of alumina, a powder refined from bauxite that is used for manufacturing aluminum.

The two OPEC members expanded trade last year as U.S. sanctions squeezed their economies. The growing economic ties have irked Washington, which is seeking to oust Maduro and thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions.

