Kerala Police questions underworld don Ravi Pujari at Bengaluru Hospital

A four-member Kerala police team on Thursday questioned underworld don Ravi Pujari, in Bengaluru, in a case connected with threatening Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in 2016. The Kerala Police team was led by Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment, Thiruvananthapuram, Suneesh Babu.

"We questioned Ravi Pujari at Victoria Hospital, where he is lodged currently. The case pertains to threatening Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala over the phone in 2016. The investigation is underway," Suneesh Babu told ANI. It is learned that the underworld don denied any role in threatening Chennithala, who was also former Home Minister of Kerala.

It's not the first time, Ravi Pujari is coming on the radar of Kerala police. In an incident in Kochi, his gang had allegedly tried to extort money from actress Leena Maria Paul, who was running a beauty parlour. Two persons had fired bullets in the incident that took place in 2018. Last year, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths had raided the beauty parlour of the actress who was wanted in a fraud case registered in Chennai and a related case registered in Hyderabad. (ANI)

