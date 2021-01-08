China stocks retreat from 13-year high on Sino-U.S. tensions; Hong Kong up
China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions. ** The CSI300 index fell 1.0%, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, to 3,553.96 points.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:03 IST
** The CSI300 index fell 1.0%, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, to 3,553.96 points. ** Trump administration officials are expected to discuss a proposed expansion of an executive order banning U.S. investment in alleged Chinese military companies at a Thursday afternoon meeting.
** The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, will visit Taiwan on Jan. 13-15 for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials, the U.S. mission to the U.N. said on Thursday, prompting China to warn they were playing with fire. ** Leading the decline on Friday, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 materials index dropped 2.6% and 1.9%. Including session's losses, both indexes are still up 8.2% and 12% this year, respectively.
** The CSI new energy index, tracking China's high-flying new energy sector, retreated 3.2%. The index has gained 8% this year following a 105% rise in 2020 thanks in part to China's carbon neutrality pledge. ** "There are signs of crowded trade in some hot sectors for now as investors expect more fund inflows via mutual funds," said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.
** Jin also noted the weakness in small-cap stocks since China published new delisting rules. ** In late last year, China's exchanges published new rules for simplifying the delisting process for public companies.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.3%, to 27,899.47 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.7%, to 10,980.60. ** Bucking the broad gains, the Hang Seng telecommunications index tumbled 4.9%, after global index providers MSCI Inc and FTSE Russell said they would cut three Chinese telecom companies from their benchmarks in response to a U.S. investment ban.
