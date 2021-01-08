Left Menu
Ker Governor reads out anti-Centre remarks in Assembly

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:15 IST
Ker Governor reads out anti-Centre remarks in Assembly
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday flayed the contentious farm lawspassed by the Centre, against which farmers are on the warpathin Delhi, saying it would undermine regulated markets and helpthe corporates.

Khan read in full length the remarks against thefarmlaws, against which the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passeda resolution on December 31 demanding its immediatewithdrawal.

The governor also attacked the central investigatingagencies,probing various allegations against the stategovernmentprogrammes, saying they have ''overstepped theconstitutional contours''.

The remarks against the farm laws and central agencieswere part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government'spolicy address during the beginning of the budget session atthe state Assembly, and Khan did not omit the portionscritical of the Union government's policies and the actions ofits probe agencies.

''Actions of certain central government agencies haveoverstepped the constitutional contours and are impeding thedevelopment activities and flagship programmes undertaken bythe State. This has had a demoralising effect on honest andhard-working officers,'' the Governor said.

Khan, who usually does not mind openly expressing hissupport to the Centre, also said in such a situation co-operative federalism would lose its content and remain only inform.

Referring to the protest by farmers against the newlaws, he said there has been an all-India strike of theworkers, which is one of the largest of its kind against thenew labour bills.

''These agrarian laws will undermine regulated markets,result in eventual demise of minimum support price and tiltthe balance of bargaining power definitely in favour ofcorporate middle men,'' he Governor said adding that Keralabeing a consumer state was also going to be adversely affectedby the amendment of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and theresultant hoarding and profiteering.

These remarks assume significance as Khan had at firstturned down the Left government's plea to convene the House onDecember 23 for discussing the agri laws, against whichfarmers have been agitating on Delhi borders for over a month.

The session was held on December 31 after theclarifications sought by the Governor were furnished.

The policy address also had references against theCentre's amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, againstwhich the state government had taken a strong stand by movinga unanimous resolution.

While presenting hispolicy address in Januarylastyear, Khan had read out references to the anti-CAAresolutionpassed by the house, after making it clear that hewas doing so while disagreeing with it.

Khan said the state government was committed to defendthe spirit of the Constitution, which is the cornerstone ofthe democracy.

''When apprehensions were raised regarding theconsequences of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, we havetaken the lead in alleviating the fears among large sectionsof the society,'' he said.

