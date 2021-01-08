Left Menu
Tomar, Goyal meeting with farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are holding talks with 41 representatives of protesting farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan at present to resolve the deadlock over the recently enacted central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:55 IST
Representatives of farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are holding talks with 41 representatives of protesting farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan at present to resolve the deadlock over the recently enacted central farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told ANI, "I am hopeful that talks will be held in a positive atmosphere and a solution will be found. During discussions, each side has to take steps to reach a solution."

The seventh round of talks between the farmer unions and the government had remained inconclusive on January 4. The government had on December 30 agreed to provide relaxation in environmental ordinances to farmers who burn stubble after the harvest season. Secondly, the centre had assured that states would continue to give power subsidies to the farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

