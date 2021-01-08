PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:08 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Chitra Ghosh