PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:08 IST
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti." Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my interaction with her when we discussed many subjects including declassification of files relating to Netaji Bose. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

