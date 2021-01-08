Left Menu
2 held in Bulandshahr illicit liquor case, prime accused absconding

Two people including a woman have been taken into custody by police on Friday in connection with the illicit liquor incident in Sikandrabad area here that took the lives of five people and seven were hospitalised.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:49 IST
Illicit liquor was being sold by the brand named Prince India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Atul Srivastava, additional SP (City) Bulandshahr told ANI, "Two people have been taken into custody. The prime accused Kuldeep is still absconding. The district administration is alerting people through announcements."

Meanwhile, Excise Department officials sealed a liquor shop in the nearby village of Madavra. Rajesh Tripathi, Joint Commissioner, Excise Department, Meerut Division told ANI, "The liquor shop has been sealed as a precaution as it is close to Jeetgarhi village. It is yet to confirm whether the liquor was bought from this shop or not."

According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed illicit liquor in Jeet Garhi village under Secunderabad police station on Thursday night here, following which five people died. Other seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the culprits and distillery and has directed to take action against the culprits under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

