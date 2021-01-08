National Internet Exchange of India offers free domain in Indian languages
The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Friday announced that it will offer a free Internationalised Domain Name (IDN) in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST
The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Friday announced that it will offer a free Internationalised Domain Name (IDN) in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant. The applicant will also get a free email in the local language. This offer has been created to stimulate the adoption of bhaart (IDN) domain name and proliferation of local language content, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release.
This offer is valid for new .in users who register up to January 31, 2021. This offer is also extended to those existing .in users who renew their domain in the month of January 2021. National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not for profit organization working since 2003 for spreading internet technology to the citizens of India through - Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and between ISPs and Content Delivery Network (CDNs), IN Registry, managing and operation of IN country-code domain and bhaart IDN domain for India and Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers (IRINN), managing and operating internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- The National Internet Exchange of India
- Indian
- NIXI
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia unlikely to be unchanged for second India test: Langer
Northeast gets first human milk bank, 15th in India
Indian Navy begins preparations for Republic Day at Rajpath
Vivo V20 2021 with SD730G goes on sale in India: Details Inside!
Venkatesh wants to see more Indian Arrows players in senior national team