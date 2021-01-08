Left Menu
The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Friday announced that it will offer a free Internationalised Domain Name (IDN) in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:11 IST
National Internet Exchange of India offers free domain in Indian languages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) on Friday announced that it will offer a free Internationalised Domain Name (IDN) in any of their preferred 22 official Indian languages along with every IN domain booked by the registrant. The applicant will also get a free email in the local language. This offer has been created to stimulate the adoption of bhaart (IDN) domain name and proliferation of local language content, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release.

This offer is valid for new .in users who register up to January 31, 2021. This offer is also extended to those existing .in users who renew their domain in the month of January 2021. National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not for profit organization working since 2003 for spreading internet technology to the citizens of India through - Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and between ISPs and Content Delivery Network (CDNs), IN Registry, managing and operation of IN country-code domain and bhaart IDN domain for India and Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers (IRINN), managing and operating internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

