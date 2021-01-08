Rajasthan reports fresh cases of bird flu
As per the Animal Husbandry Department, the deaths of 329 birds, including 223 crows, 11 peacocks and 55 pigeons were reported in the state. So far, avian influenza subtype H5N8 has been found in crows, whereas H5N1 has been found in poultry birds.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:11 IST
Fresh cases of birds death were reported from parts of Rajasthan on Friday, taking the tally to 2,166. The avian influenza subtype H5N8 has been detected in 11 districts of the state, including the state capital. As per the Animal Husbandry Department, the deaths of 329 birds, including 223 crows, 11 peacocks and 55 pigeons were reported in the state. Animal Husbandry Department Director Virendra Singh said that necessary directions have been given to the poultry farms owners. So far, avian influenza subtype H5N8 has been found in crows, whereas H5N1 has been found in poultry birds. He said that there is no need to panic and the virus has been found mostly in crows, not poultry birds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Animal Husbandry
- Rajasthan
- Virendra Singh
- Animal
- H5N1
- avian influenza
- H5N8
ALSO READ
Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan today
COVID-19: Rajasthan to impose night curfew on December 31 in cities
Gadkari lays foundation stone of Rs 8,341-cr road projects in Rajasthan
Rajasthan government ignoring Muslims: BJP Minority Morcha
Rajasthan governor asks agriculture universities to work for development, prosperity of farmers