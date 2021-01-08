Left Menu
BJP workers demand Kerala Speaker's resignation, protest outside State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram

Police on Friday used water cannons against BJP Yuva Morcha members protesting outside Kerala Assembly demanding the resignation of Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:33 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Police use water cannon against BJP Yuva Morcha members protesting outside Kerala Assembly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police on Friday used water cannons against BJP Yuva Morcha members protesting outside Kerala Assembly demanding the resignation of Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. This comes as Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker K Ayyappan on Friday morning appeared before the Customs for interrogation in the Dollar Smuggling case.

He arrived at the Commissionerate this morning in an auto-rickshaw. Customs had issued a third notice to Ayyappan to appear before it on Thursday after he failed to appear before it the day before.

Ayyappan had informed the Department through mail that he could not appear due to the busy schedule of the Kerala Assembly session beginning today. On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly Speaker's office issued a letter to the Customs Department stating that the Speaker's permission is required to interrogate his Assistant Private Secretary.

The dollar smuggling came to light during the investigation of the Kerala gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs department. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

