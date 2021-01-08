Left Menu
Samba: J-K LG urges scientists to take farm technology from lab to fields

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the Krishi Vigyan Kendra building complex here in Samba district.

08-01-2021
J-K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha inaugurated Krishi Vigyan Kendra building at Samba on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the Krishi Vigyan Kendra building complex here in Samba district. LG Governor Sinha felicitated the progressive farmers who were trained by the SKUAST and are earning a sustainable livelihood, besides involving other farmers in agricultural activities, according to an official release. The Lt Governor also released publications and Newsletters on the agriculture sector and allied activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, observed that agriculture and allied sectors are key focus areas of J&K Government and laid special emphasis on providing sustained handholding to the farmers, besides giving a determined push to these sectors. The UT Government is taking comprehensive measures for the development and growth of priority sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, and Poultry and is making interventions by identifying the scientific and technological needs of the farming community to achieve desirable results, he added.

The Lt Governor urged the scientists to take the farm technology from the lab to the fields for extending maximum benefits to the farming community. "J-K Government is creating an institutional mechanism by leveraging available technology for the efficient delivery of various rural services, in a transparent manner and with public participation and ownership. Through Krishi Vigyan Kendra, we can successfully bridge the gap of connectivity between farmers and scientific methods and technology", said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed Divisional Commissioner Jammu to identify land for establishing KVKs in the remaining three districts of Jammu Division. Highlighting various initiatives taken by the J-K Government, the Lt Governor said that the UT administration has signed an MoU with NAFED to bring reforms in the horticulture sector, for high-density plantations, cold storage cluster, market linkage, and GI tagging of local products. High-Density plantation of Apple, Walnut, Cherry, Flowers etc would increase the income of farmers by 3 to 4 times, observed the Lt Governor.

NAFED will cover 5500 hectares of land at a cost of Rs 1700 crore in the next five years with a major focus on Apple, Walnut, Cherry, Pear, and other significant horticulture produce, and will set up 20 Farmer-Producer Organizations, one in each district, besides three cold storage clusters, costing Rs 500 crore, and ensuring Geographical Indications tags (GI Tags) for all premium/niche horticulture produce, he added. "We are working on various levels to ensure that our farmers get three to four-time returns of their hard work and investment. All possible help from the administration is being assured for the benefits of farmers", the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the VC SKUAST- Jammu to make continuous improvements in University's functioning and work as a knowledge and resource centre of agricultural technology for supporting initiatives of the public, private, and voluntary sectors. The Lt Governor appreciated the KVK Samba for researching on the local agro-climatic conditions and identifying possible crop variety for successful diversified farming in the region, besides creating 35 entrepreneurs who are working and earning in diversified farming, mushroom cultivation, organic vegetables, beekeeping, bamboo crafts, poultry farming, and other fields. (ANI)

