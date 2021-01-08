Left Menu
Pradhan reiterates India’s commitment to complete Mongol Refinery Project

Shri Pradhan also welcomed the keenness of Mongolian companies in supplying coking coal to the Indian steel industry and agreed to advance cooperation for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:51 IST
The Minister, on behalf of Government of India, reiterated India’s commitment to timely completion of the Mongol Refinery Project, the country’s 1st oil refinery. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, through video conference, today interacted with H.E Mr L. Oyun-Erdene, MP, Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Mongolia and Co-Chair of the India-Mongolia Joint Committee on Cooperation and H.E Mr G.Yondon, Minister of Mines and Heavy Industry. Bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbons and steel sectors were comprehensively reviewed in the meetings.

Shri Pradhan conveyed deep appreciation to H.E Oyun-Erdene and H.E Yondon for their support in facilitating approvals for expeditious implementation of the greenfield Mongol Refinery Project, built under a Line of Credit from Government of India, and also for their commitment in setting up a pipeline to transport crude to the refinery being built in Sainshand. He also sought their cooperation in completing this pipeline well before the commissioning of the Refinery project.

The Minister, on behalf of Government of India, reiterated India's commitment to timely completion of the Mongol Refinery Project, the country's 1st oil refinery. He expressed willingness to further share India's expertise in the oil and gas sector including capacity building in accordance with the developmental priorities of Mongolia.

(With Inputs from PIB)

